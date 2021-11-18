Sky Cams
Costco celebrates grand opening in Pooler

The wait is finally over.
(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - The wait is finally over.

A new big box retail store is officially open in Pooler. Costco opened its doors to the public Thursday morning following a ribbon cutting ceremony.

On site of the new store, there’s also a gas station, tire center, food court, optical center and all of the traditional Costco shopping.

Several people lined up outside before the grand opening to get inside to see what the store has to offer. We spoke with one shopper from Atlanta who says he got there at 8:30 last night to be the first in line.

“I love Costco. I’ve been a member for three years. I love their water, I love their food. Costco is like the bomb. It’s like the Chick Fil A of store chains. I love it,” said Atlanta resident Joshua Polk.

Pooler City Council approved the more than 150,000 square-foot facility back in February. It’s located on Pooler Parkway near the Blue Moon Crossing.

The store is open until 8:30 p.m.

