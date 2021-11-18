Crowds gather outside the courthouse to support Arbery family during trial

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - There’s been a huge crowd outside the courthouse Thursday as the trial of three men charged with murdering Ahmaud Arbery continues.

Some say they are here to make sure the family feels supported. Some came out to pray and others want accountability. But the main message people are trying to send are from Black pastors. Rev. Al Sharpton says he will be with the family all the way to the end regardless of the defense’s attempts to shut out Black pastors from the courtroom.

“I didn’t come in the courtroom to protest I came to pray. That they would have the strength to stand up. Now I do protest, but I came as a minister. And this man, the next day defiled me for coming,” Rev. Sharpton said.

Re. Sharpton says you can’t imagine the pain of a mother sitting in court having to stare at the men charged with killing her son. That’s why many of these people out here showed up to call for justice and let the defense know they can come together in support of the family. I’ve talked to students, pastors and people who traveled hours just to be here for what they say is “history in the making.”

Arbery’s mother shared her reaction to Thursday’s planned events.

“I’m grateful. My family and I are very grateful that these pastors are coming in to lend support, because support is what we need,” Wanda Cooper-Jones said.

