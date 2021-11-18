Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Dog miraculously survives bullet to the head in Tennessee

The Dixon's family Golden Lab "Gus" went after the convicted felon Kequan Waller, who pulled a...
The Dixon's family Golden Lab "Gus" went after the convicted felon Kequan Waller, who pulled a gun and shot him in the head.(WZTV, BRENTWOOD PD, CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Tennessee family’s pet Lab is being celebrated as a hero after alerting the neighborhood to the presence of an armed criminal.

“Gus” went after the convicted felon, who pulled a gun and shot him in the head. The noise alerted neighbors in the Brentwood subdivision who then called police.

Home security video helped police capture the suspect, 20-year-old Kequan Waller.

Gus was taken to the veterinarian, where he jumped off the stretcher and walked into the building himself.

Since the shooting, the Golden Labrador has made a full recovery and earned a new nickname, “superdog.”

His owners, the Dixon family, have even made Gus a superhero cape to celebrate his new found fame.

Copyright 2021 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were killed in a wreck on Fort Argyle Rd. at Old River Rd. on Wednesday.
4th person dies after wreck on Fort Argyle Road at Old River Road
The intersection of Pooler Parkway and Blue Moon Crossing is expected to be busy Thursday, Nov....
Costco grand opening to impact traffic Thursday in Pooler
Steve Macallin Thomas
GBI: Former youth pastor in Metter charged with sexual exploitation, sexual battery
Five Georgia inmates escaped Pulaski County Jail in middle Georgia on Friday, Nov. 12.
All 5 escaped Ga. inmates captured, authorities confirm

Latest News

FILE — Thomas 15X Johnson, center, is booked as the third suspect in the slaying of Malcolm X,...
‘Fundamental justice:’ Judge clears 2 in Malcolm X slaying
Beaufort County Coroner laying to rest 34 unclaimed remains Thursday
Beaufort County Coroner laying to rest 34 unclaimed remains Thursday
United Way of Coastal Empire celebrates this season’s campaign success
United Way of Coastal Empire celebrates this season’s campaign success
Travis McMichael testifies Arbery never threatened him or pulled out a weapon
Travis McMichael testifies Arbery never threatened him or pulled out a weapon