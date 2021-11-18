Drive through food drop this weekend in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A food drop in Statesboro this weekend takes the place of a long-time Thanksgiving meal for the needy.

For close to 30 years, “Feed the Boro” has lived up to its name, giving those less fortunate something to be thankful for at the during this holiday. Again this year, they’ll do it differently because of COVID.

Organizers say the packaging may be different, but the message remains the same.

They’ve traditionally used the Statesboro High kitchen to cook, package and ship out thousands of meals each Thanksgiving. This time, it will be a drive through food drop like they’ve been doing monthly since the beginning of the pandemic.

Organizers say the change came out of necessity. But they’ve realized they’re getting more food to families now.

“With the other way, we feed folks one more on one day just one time. With this, we give out enough food for a family of four to have two meals a day for a week,” Don Poe said.

Poe says they’ll get enough food for 1,000 families. They’ll start distribution between 8 and 8:30 a.m., but they anticipate people lining up long before then.

He says they’ll be here bright and early Saturday and will distribute until there’s no food left.

