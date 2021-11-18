Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Drive through food drop this weekend in Statesboro

By Dal Cannady
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A food drop in Statesboro this weekend takes the place of a long-time Thanksgiving meal for the needy.

For close to 30 years, “Feed the Boro” has lived up to its name, giving those less fortunate something to be thankful for at the during this holiday. Again this year, they’ll do it differently because of COVID.

Organizers say the packaging may be different, but the message remains the same.

They’ve traditionally used the Statesboro High kitchen to cook, package and ship out thousands of meals each Thanksgiving. This time, it will be a drive through food drop like they’ve been doing monthly since the beginning of the pandemic.

Organizers say the change came out of necessity. But they’ve realized they’re getting more food to families now.

“With the other way, we feed folks one more on one day just one time. With this, we give out enough food for a family of four to have two meals a day for a week,” Don Poe said.

Poe says they’ll get enough food for 1,000 families. They’ll start distribution between 8 and 8:30 a.m., but they anticipate people lining up long before then.

He says they’ll be here bright and early Saturday and will distribute until there’s no food left.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were killed in a wreck on Fort Argyle Rd. at Old River Rd. on Wednesday.
4th person dies after wreck on Fort Argyle Road at Old River Road
The intersection of Pooler Parkway and Blue Moon Crossing is expected to be busy Thursday, Nov....
Costco grand opening to impact traffic Thursday in Pooler
Steve Macallin Thomas
GBI: Former youth pastor in Metter charged with sexual exploitation, sexual battery
Five Georgia inmates escaped Pulaski County Jail in middle Georgia on Friday, Nov. 12.
All 5 escaped Ga. inmates captured, authorities confirm

Latest News

Drive through food drop this weekend in Statesboro
Drive through food drop this weekend in Statesboro
3rd ID dedicates gates to war heros
United Way of Coastal Empire celebrates this season’s campaign success
Toys for Tots Toy Drive
WTOC to launch annual Toys for Tots campaign