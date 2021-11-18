Game of the Week: Schley County at Metter

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The high school football state playoffs continue in Georgia and South Carolina this Friday night.

It’s not often you get a top five showdown as early as the second round of the state playoffs. But that’s exactly what we’ll have Friday night in The Jungle, as Metter hosts Schley County in a battle of two of the very best teams in all of Class A Public.

The Tigers enter Friday’s game 11-0- while Schley County is 10-1. The Wildcats’ only defeat this season came to undefeated Macon County.

You can expect points to be put on the board Friday as Metter and Schley each average more than 40 points a game.

Metter head coach Rodney Garvin says his Tigers know they’re in for a tough test- but adds these are the games you have to expect this time of year.

“You got to beat somebody to be a state champion. I think that’s everybody’s goal that’s in the state playoffs right now is to win the state. you’re going to have to beat good folks. I hope we’re good folks. I know they are. we’re looking forward to it. Our kids are excited about playing this ballgame,” Garvin said.

The Tigers and Wildcats kick off at 7:30 Friday night.

It’s just one of the games we’ll have covered for you on a playoff edition of the End Zone - check it out Friday night during The News at 11.

