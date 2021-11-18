Hinesville woman backs the blue with holiday feasts

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - While most people are celebrating the holidays, police officers can be especially busy the next couple of months and they always appreciate when the communities they protect recognizes the work they do.

WTOC visited with one Hinesville woman who will be showing her support of local law enforcement with lots of food during the upcoming holidays.

Miranda Pugh cooks for her family. And at this time of year, the Hinesville Police Department is part of her family.

“Our officers, we have to work holidays, and coming in off the road, it’s nice to come into the kitchen and see a meal,” said Brian Wolfe, Community Resource Officer for the Hinesville Police Department.

Once again on Thanksgiving this year, that meal will come from Pugh’s kitchen. She will spend hours at the stove making several traditional dishes and deliver enough food to feed two shifts of officers, plus any staff working that day.

“I bring them turkey, ham, the sides, all the desserts for a Thanksgiving meal. You name it, I bring it. It does take me a long time to prepare. Usually, the night before, I stay up until 3 a.m. and then I get up at 7 or 8 and cook it,” said Miranda Pugh, cooks for Hinesville PD on Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Pugh will also feed the department on Christmas Day and has started delivering similar meals once a month. She considers it a dual form of sustenance at a time when many people are less giving towards police.

“I wanted to cheer them up a little bit, that people do think of them and really care and there’s people who appreciate them,” Pugh said.

Pugh started feeding Hinesville Police during the pandemic around the same time she started her “Back the Blue” Facebook page to encourage others to support law enforcement everywhere.

“There’s a lot of noise about the police these days. We even get a little of that here in Hinesville. But the overwhelming majority of the people actually support us, and it’s people like Miranda and others that really show it and we really appreciate it,” said Wolfe.

