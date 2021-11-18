Lowcountry doctor discusses Pfizer’s experimental COVID pill

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Pfizer is asking the FDA to approve its experimental antiviral pill, and the Biden administration has just ordered millions.

Pfizer’s PAXLOVID, a pill for COVID-infected patients, has shown early promise, according to some doctors.

“The studies suggest that it has the potential to really, really dramatically reduce the risk of hospitalization and death especially in these groups that are already high-risk,” Beaufort Memorial Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kurt Gambla said.

With its benefits come a specific warning from Dr. Gambla.

“This should not be looked at as a substitution for vaccination,” he said.

It’s similar to the Merck pill you may remember from early October. Gambla says the two work in slightly distinct ways.

“The PAXLOVID works a little bit differently, it’s sort of, sort of puts the virus on birth control so we can’t replicate,” Dr. Gambla said.

He also explained many experts believe Pfizer’s to be safer than Merck’s, but says data is still too raw to know for sure.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.