THURSDAY | Warm temperatures, spotty rain ahead of a cold front!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning and happy Thursday. Temperatures are much milder this morning; in the 50s and lower 60s in many communities. You may need a light jacket through the morning commute and be on the lookout for a spotty shower or two through the morning as a cold front approaches.

A very warm afternoon is in the forecast. Temperatures warm into the mid-70s by noon and peak in the upper 70s and lower 80s. The chance of rain diminishes back to zero by afternoon.

Chillier weather returns tonight and Friday! Cool weather lingers through Saturday, but we begin to warm Sunday as another cold front approaches.

The strongest front, to date, sweeps through Monday with just a couple showers and much colder air filters in behind it. Temperatures may, actually, cool through the day-time hours Monday behind a very strong cold front. A widespread frost, or freeze, is possible next Tuesday and/or Wednesday mornings.

Make cold weather preparations this weekend, gardeners.

Have a great day,

Cutter

