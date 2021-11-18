Sky Cams
Tommy Holland and Friends Musical Toy Drive and Benefit Concert

By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We are getting into the full swing of the holiday season, and on Friday, Nov. 19, WTOC will launch its annual Toys for Tots campaign.

Every year, WTOC invites the community to drop off new, unwrapped toys at the station’s main lobby, and the United States Marines picks them up and distributes them to families throughout the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Tommy Holland has participated in WTOC’s campaign every year. He is a great supporter of Toys for Tots and he joined us on Morning Break to let us know about a great event he runs every year - the Tommy Holland and Friends Musical Toy Drive and Benefit Concert.

Savannah Tree Foundation, volunteers plant trees across Savannah
Hinesville woman backs the blue with holiday feasts
Savannah Tree Foundation, volunteers plant trees across Savannah
Hinesville woman backs the blue with holiday feasts
