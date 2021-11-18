SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We are getting into the full swing of the holiday season, and on Friday, Nov. 19, WTOC will launch its annual Toys for Tots campaign.

Every year, WTOC invites the community to drop off new, unwrapped toys at the station’s main lobby, and the United States Marines picks them up and distributes them to families throughout the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Tommy Holland has participated in WTOC’s campaign every year. He is a great supporter of Toys for Tots and he joined us on Morning Break to let us know about a great event he runs every year - the Tommy Holland and Friends Musical Toy Drive and Benefit Concert.

