Travis McMichael testifies Arbery never threatened him or pulled out a weapon

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - The man who shot and killed Ahmaud Arbery took the stand again Thursday.

For two tense hours, the lead prosecutor went step-by-step through the pivotal exchange.

The prosecution honed in on Travis McMichael’s decisions on the day he and his father Greg McMichael, along with co-defendant William Bryan, chased Ahmaud Arbery in the Satilla Shores neighborhood.

HAPPENING NOW: #TravisMcMichael is testifying for the second day and being cross examined by the prosecution #McMichaelBryanTrial #AhmaudArbery pic.twitter.com/Ct6OrikLvx — WTOC Sean Evans (@WTOCSeanEvans) November 18, 2021

Prosecutors asked Travis McMichael about if he attempted to stop Arbery from running away before shooting him. McMichael testified that at no point did Arbery threaten him, pull out a weapon or even talk to him. The prosecutor then asked Travis if there were other things he could have done that day, beginning with making sure the police were called before ever getting into a pickup truck to follow Arbery.

“You could’ve stayed in your truck over on Holmes Drive (Road) right,” asked lead prosecutor Linda Dunikoski.

“I could have, yes,” replied defendant Travis McMichael.

“And, you could’ve stayed in truck until he ran by and then driven away to go ahead and follow him correct,” asked Dunikoski.

“I could have, yes,” replied McMichael.

Dunikoski also asked Travis McMichael what he could’ve done differently even after he got out of the truck seconds before the shooting.

“So at this point in time, you could have stepped closer to your pickup truck and kept that pick up truck between you and him correct,” asked Dunikoski.

“Well, uhhh, can you say that again,” asked McMichael.

“Sure thing. You have moved out in the road, you’ve aimed this shotgun at Mr. Arbery. Mr. Arbery goes to the passenger side of the truck. Your dad is still yelling at him because we can hear him go, ‘Stop (expletive) stop,’ right,” asked Dunikoski.

“Yes,” replied McMichael.

“You could’ve easily just stepped back to your pickup truck and watched him keep going, right,” asked Dunikoski.

“I could have yes, I still didn’t know what he would or could’ve done right there because I couldn’t see him,” replied McMichael.

“I think I had it wrong in here.” - #TravisMcMichael testifying details of a transcript of a statement he gave police hours after fatally shooting #AhmaudArbery weren’t accurate, attempted to clarify his interaction with Arbery on the stand pic.twitter.com/48jgbC7mDc — WTOC Sean Evans (@WTOCSeanEvans) November 18, 2021

At the beginning of the trial Dunikoski called the decisions made by the defendants that day “driveway decisions,” based on hunches instead of facts.

The three defense teams have all rest their case. The jury will return to the courtroom on Monday morning to continue the trial.

