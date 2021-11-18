Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Travis McMichael testifies Arbery never threatened him or pulled out a weapon

Defendant Travis McMichael testifies under cross-examination by prosecutor Linda Dunikoski at...
Defendant Travis McMichael testifies under cross-examination by prosecutor Linda Dunikoski at the Glynn County Courthouse on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 in Brunswick, Ga. . Travis McMichael, his father Greg McMichael, and a neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan are charged charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (Sean Rayford/Pool Photo via AP)(Sean Rayford | AP)
By Sean Evans
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - The man who shot and killed Ahmaud Arbery took the stand again Thursday.

For two tense hours, the lead prosecutor went step-by-step through the pivotal exchange.

The prosecution honed in on Travis McMichael’s decisions on the day he and his father Greg McMichael, along with co-defendant William Bryan, chased Ahmaud Arbery in the Satilla Shores neighborhood.

Prosecutors asked Travis McMichael about if he attempted to stop Arbery from running away before shooting him. McMichael testified that at no point did Arbery threaten him, pull out a weapon or even talk to him. The prosecutor then asked Travis if there were other things he could have done that day, beginning with making sure the police were called before ever getting into a pickup truck to follow Arbery.

“You could’ve stayed in your truck over on Holmes Drive (Road) right,” asked lead prosecutor Linda Dunikoski.

“I could have, yes,” replied defendant Travis McMichael.

“And, you could’ve stayed in truck until he ran by and then driven away to go ahead and follow him correct,” asked Dunikoski.

“I could have, yes,” replied McMichael.

Dunikoski also asked Travis McMichael what he could’ve done differently even after he got out of the truck seconds before the shooting.

“So at this point in time, you could have stepped closer to your pickup truck and kept that pick up truck between you and him correct,” asked Dunikoski.

“Well, uhhh, can you say that again,” asked McMichael.

“Sure thing. You have moved out in the road, you’ve aimed this shotgun at Mr. Arbery. Mr. Arbery goes to the passenger side of the truck. Your dad is still yelling at him because we can hear him go, ‘Stop (expletive) stop,’ right,” asked Dunikoski.

“Yes,” replied McMichael.

“You could’ve easily just stepped back to your pickup truck and watched him keep going, right,” asked Dunikoski.

“I could have yes, I still didn’t know what he would or could’ve done right there because I couldn’t see him,” replied McMichael.

At the beginning of the trial Dunikoski called the decisions made by the defendants that day “driveway decisions,” based on hunches instead of facts.

The three defense teams have all rest their case. The jury will return to the courtroom on Monday morning to continue the trial.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were killed in a wreck on Fort Argyle Rd. at Old River Rd. on Wednesday.
4th person dies after wreck on Fort Argyle Road at Old River Road
The intersection of Pooler Parkway and Blue Moon Crossing is expected to be busy Thursday, Nov....
Costco grand opening to impact traffic Thursday in Pooler
Steve Macallin Thomas
GBI: Former youth pastor in Metter charged with sexual exploitation, sexual battery
Five Georgia inmates escaped Pulaski County Jail in middle Georgia on Friday, Nov. 12.
All 5 escaped Ga. inmates captured, authorities confirm

Latest News

Crowds gathered outside the courthouse Thursday as the trial of three men charged with...
Crowds gather outside the courthouse to support Arbery family during trial
This image provided by Pfizer shows its COVID-19 pill. Drugmaker Pfizer said Tuesday, Nov. 16,...
Lowcountry doctor discusses Pfizer’s experimental COVID pill
Ga. DNR requests public’s help in reporting winter monarch sightings
Ga. DNR requests public’s help in reporting winter monarch sightings
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 17, 2020, file photo, Rep. Lucy Kay McBath, D-Ga., speaks during...
Political roundup: Ga. redistricting targets Dem; S.C. takes pause