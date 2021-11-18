United Way of Coastal Empire celebrates this season’s campaign success

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The United Way of the Coastal Empire’s annual Fall Giving Campaign is officially over. Thursday, hundreds of United Way supporters and donors came out to celebrate the campaign’s success.

This year’s United Way fall campaign held onto this “No Grit, No Pearl’ theme since it was announced in September.

“We’re still facing a lot of grit in our lives, in our community, in our country and in our world. That grit can make us stronger and can create some really beautiful things,” United Way of the Coastal Empire President/CEO Brynn Grant said.

“This is a culmination of a campaign that says the when and the how has varied, but the why people give to the United Way hasn’t changed,” Board Chair Jeff O’Connor said.

Thursday’s event marks the end of the annual campaign and celebrates the thousands of volunteers and supporters.

“I am just ecstatic that I was able to be part to learn from them, to work with them and to know what it’s like for these great results today,” campaign chair, Cecilia Russo Turner said.

Turner says one of their goals was to cast a wider net to bring in more donors to continue their mission. That goal was met. This year’s campaign had more than 2,000 new donors.

“You never know when you are one tragedy, one accident away from needing United Way of the Coastal Empire.

Before Thursday’s luncheon, someone actually working the event shared her story with Grant.

“You guys helped provide me with some rental assistance and some utility assistance, so I could get back on my feet and back into my job and here she is today working,” Grant said.

“It is really a value to our company to give back to the community and United Way is the perfect vessel to be able to get our funds and our hands-on service to our local nonprofits in Savannah,” campaign supporter, Cecilia Arango said. Arango is with Thomas & Hutton.

The total raised for the campaign won’t be announced until the end of their fiscal year, but volunteers say they know it’ll be more than last year.

The United Way will be giving a report of what they raised in May at their annual meeting.

