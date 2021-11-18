Wall of Prayer, march planned for Thursday in Brunswick in support of Arbery family

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday, Nov. 18 will be a busy day in Brunswick as the trial for the three men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery continues, and WTOC will be watching outside the courtroom as well.

According to Reverend Al Sharpton, he and the Arbery family will be joined by Martin Luther King III and more than 150 Black pastors for a “Wall of Prayer” in front of the Glynn County Courthouse Thursday. That’s expected to happen at 12 p.m.

Then at 3 p.m., a march through the downtown area is expected to take place, according to the Glynn Unified Command. It’s expected to draw hundreds of people in support of the Arbery family. The following is the planned route for the march:

**TRAFFIC ADVISORY** The map below shows the route for a march scheduled for 3:00 pm on November 18, in the downtown... Posted by Glynn Unified Command on Wednesday, November 17, 2021

Arbery’s mother shared her reaction to Thursday’s planned events.

“I’m grateful. My family and I are very grateful that these pastors are coming in to lend support, because support is what we need,” said Wanda Cooper-Jones, Ahmaud Arbery’s mother.

Testimony will pick back up Thursday morning at 9 a.m.

WTOC is live streaming each day of the trial. You can watch it by downloading the WTOC App on Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire, and at wtoc.com.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.