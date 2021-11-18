WTOC to launch annual Toys for Tots campaign

Sky Cams
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We are getting into the full swing of the holiday season, and on Friday, Nov. 19, WTOC will launch its annual Toys for Tots campaign with the U.S. Marine Corps.

Every year, WTOC invites the community to drop off new, unwrapped toys at the station’s main lobby, and then USMC picks them up and distributes them to families throughout the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

If you would like to donate, just bring your toys to WTOC. Drop boxes will be placed in the front lobby. You can also order presents online and have them shipped to WTOC at 1511 Chatham Center S Dr, Savannah, Ga. 31405.

All toys collected at WTOC will stay locally.

For more Toys for Tots information, click here.

