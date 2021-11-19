Sky Cams
Austria to enter lockdown, bring in mandatory vaccinations

People wearing face mask to protect against the coronavirus as they visits a Christmas market...
People wearing face mask to protect against the coronavirus as they visits a Christmas market in Vienna, Austria, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. The Austrian a nationwide lockdown for unvaccinated people is in place to combat rising coronavirus infections and deaths. (AP Photo/Michael Gruber)(Michael Gruber | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 5:43 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BERLIN (AP) - Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said Friday that the country will go into a national lockdown to contain a fourth wave of coronavirus cases.

Schallenberg said the lockdown will start Monday and initially last for 10 days. Most stores will close, and cultural events will be canceled.

He initially said said all students would have to go back into home schooling. Wolfgang Mueckstein, the country’s health minister, later said that schools would remain open for those who needed to go there but all parents were asked to keep their children at home if possible.

Starting on Feb. 1, the country will also make vaccinations mandatory, public broadcaster ORF reported.

“We do not want a fifth wave,” Schallenberg said, according to ORF. “Not do we want a sixth or seventh wave.”

Austria had initially introduced a national lockdown only for the unvaccinated  that started Monday but as virus cases continued to skyrocket the government said it had no choice but to extend it to everyone.

“This is very painful,” Schallenberg said.

The national lockdown will initially last for 10 days, then the effects will be assessed and if virus cases have not gone down sufficiently, it can be extended to a maximum of 20 days.

Austria, a country of 8.9 million, has one of the lowest vaccination rates in Western Europe. For the past seven days, the country reported more than 10,000 new infection cases daily. Hospitals have been overwhelmed with many new COVID-19 patients, and deaths have been rising again, too.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

