Bryan Co. Sheriff’s Office using resources to crack down on child exploitation

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Georgia county is getting the resources to crack down on child exploitation.

The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office said they are averaging at least one arrest each month in child exploitation cases. They’re making arrests across Bryan County and these cases involve children anywhere from infants to pre-teens.

They are now able to have one person focus on cases specifically in Bryan County to speed up arrests, something they had before, but didn’t have enough resources to follow through.

“We’re able to fast track these investigations and get them to a conclusion as quickly as possible than we would’ve had before,” BCSO Public Information Officer Jennifer Fleming said.

She’s been working with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce since June and had two cases before she even finished training. Fleming says investigations are moving quicker because the GBI has a lot of cases they handle across the state. But she never thought in her career she’d have to look at cases like these.

“It’s heartbreaking to see what happens to children. What people will do for their own self-gratification through the victimization of a child,” Fleming said.

To bring these cases before a judge for a warrant, she has to look at everything.

“To go through the images, I have to watch the videos. I have to describe what I’m seeing in great detail.”

But she adds the reward, is getting predators off the streets.

“Everybody has their day in court but if we can take one more predator out of the community, that’s one more child saved.”

The Cyber Tip Line is a national reporting mechanism for cases of child sexual exploitation including child pornography, online enticement of children for sex acts, molestation of children outside the family, sex tourism of children, child victims of prostitution, and unsolicited obscene material sent to a child.

Reports may be made 24-hours per day, 7 days per week online at www.cybertipline.com or by calling 1-800-843-5678.

