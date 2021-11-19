Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Bryan Co. Sheriff’s Office using resources to crack down on child exploitation

By Alyssa Jackson
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Georgia county is getting the resources to crack down on child exploitation.

The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office said they are averaging at least one arrest each month in child exploitation cases. They’re making arrests across Bryan County and these cases involve children anywhere from infants to pre-teens.

They are now able to have one person focus on cases specifically in Bryan County to speed up arrests, something they had before, but didn’t have enough resources to follow through.

“We’re able to fast track these investigations and get them to a conclusion as quickly as possible than we would’ve had before,” BCSO Public Information Officer Jennifer Fleming said.

She’s been working with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce since June and had two cases before she even finished training. Fleming says investigations are moving quicker because the GBI has a lot of cases they handle across the state. But she never thought in her career she’d have to look at cases like these.

“It’s heartbreaking to see what happens to children. What people will do for their own self-gratification through the victimization of a child,” Fleming said.

To bring these cases before a judge for a warrant, she has to look at everything.

“To go through the images, I have to watch the videos. I have to describe what I’m seeing in great detail.”

But she adds the reward, is getting predators off the streets.

“Everybody has their day in court but if we can take one more predator out of the community, that’s one more child saved.”

The Cyber Tip Line is a national reporting mechanism for cases of child sexual exploitation including child pornography, online enticement of children for sex acts, molestation of children outside the family, sex tourism of children, child victims of prostitution, and unsolicited obscene material sent to a child.

Reports may be made 24-hours per day, 7 days per week online at www.cybertipline.com or by calling 1-800-843-5678.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were killed in a wreck on Fort Argyle Rd. at Old River Rd. on Wednesday.
4th person dies after wreck on Fort Argyle Road at Old River Road
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial
Defendant Travis McMichael testifies under cross-examination by prosecutor Linda Dunikoski at...
Travis McMichael testifies Arbery never threatened him or pulled out a weapon

Latest News

‘That’s bulls***’: Attorney disputes report Arbery trial defendant asked for plea deal
‘That’s bulls***’: Attorney disputes report Arbery trial defendant asked for plea deal
Lowcountry businesses dealing with staffing issues ahead of busy holiday season
Lowcountry businesses dealing with staffing issues ahead of busy holiday season
Preparations underway for the return of the Christmas parade, market in Pembroke
Preparations underway for the return of the Christmas parade, market in Pembroke
Lowcountry businesses dealing with staffing issues ahead of busy holiday season
Lowcountry businesses dealing with staffing issues ahead of busy holiday season