Coastal Health District waiting on final approval for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for all adults

By Mariah Congedo
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 3:03 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - All adults 18 years old and up are closer to being eligible to get their COVID-19 booster shot. The FDA announced their approval in a meeting Friday morning, but there are a few more steps left to take.

With the FDA’s approval of Pfizer and Moderna’s COVID-19 booster shots for all adults, local health officials say it lifts another barrier in the fight against COVID-19.

But, the FDA’s approval was just the first step. The CDC must issue its final clinical recommendation and that’s when the booster for all adults becomes final.

Local health officials remind people that protection from getting the vaccines does wane over time, so the booster shots will optimize protection. Dr. Lawton Davis, with the Coastal Health District, says as the holiday season and cold weather approaches, experts anticipate another surge, so these announcements come at a good time.

Prior to Friday’s approval, Dr. Davis says they’ve tried to be accommodating to eligible people.

“We’re trying to be extremely accommodating helping people who have a legitimate excuse to get it. We’re really not going to turn anyone away if they’re 18 or above and they’re eligible. If they’re six months out from their previous vaccination and they need a booster we’re going to give them a booster,” Dr. Davis said.

Dr. Davis says these new announcements won’t change any of their operations. People are still asked to make an appointment whether it’s to get their initial vaccine or their booster.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

