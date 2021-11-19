Congaree Foundation establishes college scholarship program

SOUTH CAROLINA (WTOC) - It was back in June when a lot of people first started to learn about the Congaree Golf Club, a private club in Ridgeland that hosted the PGA Tour’s Palmetto Championship at Congaree.

But the club has quietly reached outside its gates and into the local community since opening four years ago and now, the Congaree Foundation has started a college scholarship program that could soon benefit young people in and around Jasper County.

Coastal Carolina University and the Congaree Foundation shared a specific interest in June when former Chanticleer headlined the Palmetto Championship at Congaree.

But the relationship between college and course has evolved since then.

“To think within the next four to five years, we can have a kid from just down the street be able to go to Coastal Carolina and receive such a great honor, that’s the most exciting thing for me,” said Mary Carolyn Moore, Program Coordinator, Congaree Foundation.

The exclusive club that has its own school on the grounds and runs educational programs will now be fostering higher education outside its gates with the introduction of the Congaree Foundation Scholarship. Beginning in 2022, Congaree will put one student a year through Coastal Carolina’s PGA Golf Management Program and take another step toward its goal of creating careers in the golf industry.

“Their goals and missions are much like ours, to work with young men and women to help educate and develop and train to be successful not only in the golf business, but business in general,” said Will Mann, Director, PGA Golf Management Program at CCU.

“These kids will go and study business, economics, business administration, whatever they want to study, but at the same time, train to be PGA professionals,” said Bruce Davidson, Director of Golf, Congaree Golf Club.

The Congaree scholarship will be for South Carolina residents, and because of the work the club has done starting golf programs at Jasper County high schools and restoring Sergeant Jasper Golf Course, scholarship recipients could eventually include the club’s closest neighbors.

“For any Congaree kid, anyone whose life the Congaree Foundation or the Congaree mission touches. Specifically what we’re excited about is the Ridgeland-Hardeeville golf program, which now has hundreds of young men and women playing golf, so, wouldn’t it be really cool if within four or five years, one of the kids who actually picked up golf at a local high school and who learned to play golf at Sergeant Jasper, was eligible to go to Coastal Carolina to be part of the PGM Program,” Davidson said.

