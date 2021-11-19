Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

End Zone: High school football scores for Nov. 19

By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High school football playoff scores across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

  • Dacula at Brunswick
  • Calhoun at Ware County
  • Luella at Benedictine
  • Carver-Atlanta at Liberty County
  • Appling County at Cherokee Bluff
  • Southeast Bulloch at Cedar Grove
  • Dawson County at Pierce County
  • Columbia at Swainsboro
  • Jeff Davis at Rabun County
  • Wesleyan at Calvary Day
  • Savannah Country Day at Holy Innocents
  • Schley County at Metter
  • ECI at Macon County
  • Manchester at MCA
  • Valwood at Pinewood
  • Bulloch Academy at John Milledge
  • Robert Toombs at Brentwood
  • Beaufort at Myrtle Beach
  • Whale Branch at C.E. Murray
  • Williamsburg Academy vs. Hilton Head Christian
  • Lee Academy vs. Thomas Heyward

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were killed in a wreck on Fort Argyle Rd. at Old River Rd. on Wednesday.
4th person dies after wreck on Fort Argyle Road at Old River Road
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial
Defendant Travis McMichael testifies under cross-examination by prosecutor Linda Dunikoski at...
Travis McMichael testifies Arbery never threatened him or pulled out a weapon

Latest News

High school football playoff schedule: Nov. 19, 2021
End Zone: High school football scores for Nov. 12
High School Football
Game of the Week: Long Co. at Southeast Bulloch
Game of the Week: Long Co. at Southeast Bulloch
Game of the Week: Long Co. at Southeast Bulloch