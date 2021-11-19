End Zone: High school football scores for Nov. 19
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High school football playoff scores across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.
- Dacula at Brunswick
- Calhoun at Ware County
- Luella at Benedictine
- Carver-Atlanta at Liberty County
- Appling County at Cherokee Bluff
- Southeast Bulloch at Cedar Grove
- Dawson County at Pierce County
- Columbia at Swainsboro
- Jeff Davis at Rabun County
- Wesleyan at Calvary Day
- Savannah Country Day at Holy Innocents
- Schley County at Metter
- ECI at Macon County
- Manchester at MCA
- Valwood at Pinewood
- Bulloch Academy at John Milledge
- Robert Toombs at Brentwood
- Beaufort at Myrtle Beach
- Whale Branch at C.E. Murray
- Williamsburg Academy vs. Hilton Head Christian
- Lee Academy vs. Thomas Heyward
