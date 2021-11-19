Sky Cams
FRIDAY | Cooler weather is building back into our local forecast!

By Cutter Martin
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 4:47 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning and happy Friday! It’s a mild morning with temperatures in the 50s and lower 60s under some high clouds. You may need a light jacket out the door, but in reality it feels much warmer than the past several mornings.

Under a mix of sun and clouds it will, actually, be a cooler day. Temperatures warm into the low and mid-60s by noon; peaking in the mid and upper 60s between 1 and 3 p.m. We’ll clear completely later today and temperatures plummet under a mostly clear sky this evening. Dress for 50s by 6 p.m. and 40s before 11 p.m.

It’ll be a much colder start to the weekend with wake-up temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s Saturday morning; remaining in the 60s trough the afternoon.

TUESDAY, WEDNESDAY FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS -

An even stronger cold front arrives Monday. The coldest air so far this fall filters in behind it. A frost and/or freeze is likely Tuesday and Wednesday mornings with afternoons remaining in the 50s. Make garden preparations this weekend, while the weather is nicer. A warming trend begins late next week.

Have a wonderful weekend,

Cutter

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

