Health experts call on parents to help keep kids safe from injuries during the holidays

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A nationwide effort this week is calling on parents to help reduce injuries among kids.

While accidents do happen, preventable injuries are the leading cause of death for people ages one to 44.

Health experts say that every time kids are home and out of school, they tend to see an increase of these preventable injuries, which included during the pandemic and now as we head into the holiday season with breaks from school.

Injury is the number one cause of death in pediatric patients. The top three injuries they see in the emergency room are from car crashes, gun shot wounds and falls.

Twenty children each day die from those preventable injuries. While that can be a scary thought for parents, a pediatric ER doctor at memorial health says supervision of your kids is the number one way to help prevent those injuries from happening.

“You just have to remember to supervise them appropriately and make their environment they are playing in or living in safe and recognize as your children get older, they do become more mobile and have different milestones that increase their risk of injury,” said Dr. Byron Mainor, Memorial Health Pediatric ER Physician.

Especially when it comes to falls, remember as babies start to roll over, do not leave them alone on the changing table, or once they start to walk and follow an older sibling around, be mindful of what they could possibly climb on, even at the playground.

The injury prevention coordinator at Memorial Health says education is key, so just be smart and keep an eye on the kids as they are playing.

