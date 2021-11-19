Holiday Pop Performances back to full capacity this year

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) - A Lowcountry holiday tradition will be back in full swing this year after having to adjust in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Last year the Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra was forced to play their Holiday Pop Performances from out on the patio of their rehearsal space, but this year that won’t be the case.

“Now we’re gonna be back to full capacity. 940 seats for audience plus all the performers,” said Alan Jordan, CEO Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra.

That was announced earlier this week, and he says the community response was immediate.

“It was crazy. So like, the next day we sent out an e blast and we had over 200 tickets sold in the first day.”

He says this music kicks off the holiday season on the island, with the shows coming Thanksgiving weekend.

“We’re doing the two concerts in Hilton head at first Presbyterian church, but then the night before, on the 27th, we’re going to be in Bluffton so people can come to that concert also.”

If you’re looking to go to one of these three holiday performances it’s important for you to know that vaccination is required and masks will be heavily suggested.

