Holiday season kicks off in Effingham County

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Rincon simply couldn’t wait any longer.

“We’re pushing the envelope. We put the Christmas lights out a little early this year,” said Rincon City Manager John Klimm.

The lights perhaps just an appetizer to prepare for the return of the main course.

“We’re delighted that once again the (Rincon) Noon Lions Club is stepping up to sponsor the parade,” said Klimm.

The 41st Annual Christmas Parade is certainly welcome news not only for local business, but for a community desperate for some extra cheer.

“I think people really are wanting to get in to the Christmas spirit and be able to, for a short period of time, put those serious issues to the side and enjoy their families and the community and that’s what the parade does,” Klimm says.

Rincon, not the only place in the County getting into the holiday spirit.

“It’ll be a fun day of shopping and fellowship,” said James Carlson.

Carlson & Co. hosting their 2nd annual Open House & Holiday Festival.

Offering great deals from local vendors.

“A lot of people that have at home crafts that they sell, it’s just something that allows them to get out and enjoy selling their products too,” Carlson said.

Of course, it’s not just shopping, next to their store they’ll have dance performances, a bouncy house, free food, and a visit from Santa!

Like the parade, providing their community a gift you simply can’t put a price on, the gift of each other.

“Many people here in the community have been stuck inside. So, to be able to get out and do something and mingle and enjoy and fellowship with friends and family is super important to our community,” Carlson says.

Now if you plan on heading to the Christmas Parade tomorrow you should know they have changed the route this year.

The parade will start at 10 am at Rincon Elementary and go down Fort Howard Road towards Highway 21.

It parade will go down 21 and end at Freedom Park behind Rincon Chevy.

Rincon Christmas Parade Route (WTOC)

The Christmas Open House and Holiday Festival runs Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

