Jamie Ertle’s Friday WX Forecast 11-19-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Cooler, drier air has replaced the warm mugginess we’ve had the past few days, but we’re in for a rollercoaster of temperatures, so buckle up! Overall, high pressure will build over the region today and will prevail through this weekend, so we’ll be dry but temps will be chilly then warm for Saturday then Sunday.

Some cities today like Hampton and Springfield are in the low 60s: 61° & 64°, while Baxley and Alma are almost to 70°. The cooler air mass and clear skies this evening will allow our temperatures to tumble will fall into the middle/upper 30s inland and into the 40s closer to the coast. Frost chances are low due to a NE wind, but if you feel the need to protect some outside plants west of I-95, go for it. And for those cities that wake up in the middle 30s, it’s going to “feel like” freezing thanks to that wind, so bundle first thing out the door in the morning. Afternoon highs will be in the low to middle 60s with sunshine.

Sunday not as cool, 49/71 and mostly sunny.

We start “Thanksgiving week” a cold front passing Monday morning with some showers possible. The day starts cloudy in the middle 50s and we warm to the upper 60s under breezy conditions, then a much colder air mass slides in after the front.

Monday night into Tuesday morning we could potentially reach the freezing mark well inland then we’re forecasting freezing to subfreezing conditions away from the immediate coast Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, and that’s why they’re First Alert Weather Days.

Thanksgiving looks dry and mostly sunny with morning lows still cold, but not many if any reach the freezing level again with afternoon highs in the middle 60s.

MARINE: Small Craft Advisories remain in effect for all coastal waters. Saturday through Wednesday: North-northeast winds associated with a tight pressure gradient will maintain SCA level conditions across most waters Saturday into early Sunday.

