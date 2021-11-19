Sky Cams
2 drivers taken to hospital after crash involving utility truck, Liberty Co. school buses

(Allen Perkins - News Now Georgia)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A wreck involving two Liberty County school buses and a utility truck sent two drivers to the hospital.

Georgia State Patrol says it happened just before 8:30 a.m. Friday on Airport Road in Hinesville. They also say there were no children on the bus at the time.

GSP says the utility truck was driving on the wrong side of the road at the time.

The driver of that truck was taken to the Augusta Burn Center for burn injuries.

*The Coastal News Service contributed to this report.

