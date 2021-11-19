Sky Cams
LIVE: Charging conference Friday in Arbery murder trial

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 10:07 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - The trial of three men accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery continues Friday in Brunswick, Ga.

You can watch the live stream below. WARNING: Graphic content is expected to be shown or heard during the trial

Please click here if you are having issues seeing the video player.

Link to more coverage >>> Ahmaud Arbery Case

SPD investigates fatal motorcycle crash on I-516