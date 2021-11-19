Lowcountry businesses dealing with staffing issues ahead of busy holiday season

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The national labor shortage has made it hard for many businesses over the last few months, but with the holiday season another test is on the way.

“We’re working around the clock practically.”

Gus Robinson and his wife own The Island Fudge Shop on Hilton Head.

“Sometimes we have to double the rack over because these are so popular”

And they say this is one of the busiest times of year.

“What the holiday business is like, it just keeps us going. I mean the phones ringing off the hook.”

Meeting that demand in the middle of a labor shortage, means the couple has to do most of the work themselves.

“My wife and I we make most of the product. I make all the fudge, and she makes all the chocolates except for the sugar-free and so we’re here anyway. We’re owner operator.”

It’s a different story at a clothing store just a few minutes away.

With Island Girl we’re really lucky. We do have a full staff, I have a few full time employees and we’re open every day at 10 a.m.,” Island Girl general manager Emily Bonvissuto said.

She knows not everyone is that fortunate and says good team morale is her staffing secret.

Here in Coligny Plaza, two businesses fighting a labor shortage and high holiday demand already, with more than a month to go in the season.

