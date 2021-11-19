Nelly, Pitbull join lineup for weeklong music extravaganza

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two more names have been added to the XPR Augusta concert lineup during at Lake Olmstead Stadium.

Nelly and Pitbull are now scheduled to take the stage.

Nelly is set to open for previously announced country music star Blake Shelton on April 6. Nelly’s 2000 solo debut, “Country Grammar,” spawned a smash single by the same name, and his unique approach to music has kept his sound fresh and the hits coming.

Known professionally by his stage name Pitbull, Mr. Worldwide takes the stage to open for award-winning entertainer, author and actor, Tim McGraw during the VIP-style concert on April 7.

General admission starts from $175 per ticket, plus tax and fees. A limited number of branded, all-inclusive VIP experiences are also available.

Also taking place at the venue that week is XPR Fan Fest, a daytime entertainment destination for visitors and local residents alike. Located within the newly revitalized Lake Olmstead stadium, admission to XPR Fan Fest is free and features gourmet dining curated by internationally acclaimed Chef David Burke, plus interactive, golf-inspired brand experiences from top lifestyle brands.

Scheduled for April 2-9, XPR Augusta will be the first in a yearlong series of events at the newly revitalized Lake Olmstead Stadium. Renovations are currently underway as part of C4 Live’s $1.7 million commitment to renovate and refurbish the stadium to host the top names in entertainment for year-round live musical events.

Tickets for XPR Augusta are on sale now at www.xpraugusta.com.

Employment opportunities are also listed on the site. To apply online for one of C4 Live’s 90-plus bar and nightlife positions at XPR Augusta , visit www.xpraugusta.com/jobs and use referral code COCKTAIL to unlock interview times.

Construction already started work earlier this year at the GreenJackets’ former home. It’s a $1.7 million renovation project funded by C4 Live.

Mayor Hardie Davis previously told News 12 says this is just another way Augusta can get on the map and grow.

“I think an opportunity to bring live entertainment to our city certainly during Masters week helps bolster the conversation of Augusta being a world class city where people want to come to live learn work and raise families,” he said.

