New Gretsch museum opens at Plant Riverside District

By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new museum celebrating music and history officially opened its doors to the public Thursday at the Plant Riverside District in downtown Savannah.

That Great Gretsch Sound! museum is a new destination where Georgia Southern University tells the story one of the music industry’s most influential instrument manufacturers. The permanent display of music memorabilia, highlighting more than 135 years of Gretsch instruments, is featured in District Live’s new lobby and performance space. The exhibit space highlights some of the most popular and unique pieces of Gretsch’s historic catalog. Approximately 100 guitars are on display in the exhibit, 48 of which were recently on display in Nashville’s Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

Thursday’s big celebration kicked off Plant Riverside’s Grand Opening weekend. The festivities began on the banks of the Savannah River at Plant Riverside with speeches by Dr. Kyle Marrero, Fred Gretsch and Richard Kessler, and appearances from GSU cheerleaders, the marching band, and even Gus.

That Great Gretsch Sound! museum was developed through a special partnership between the Fred and Dinah Gretsch School of Music at Georgia Southern University and The Kessler Collection.

