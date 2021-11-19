Preparations underway for the return of the Christmas parade, market in Pembroke

PEMBROKE, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s starting to look like Christmas in Pembroke.

The Christmas tree is being put together and the city is finalizing plans for one of their biggest holiday events of the year. It’s a tradition the city always looks forward to - the Christmas market and parade.

Decorations are already starting to pop-up around downtown, and with just three weeks to the big day the downtown development authority says they can’t wait to spread some holiday cheer.

“I think people are just happy to come back together as a community and start hanging out. It really you know...all small towns are after that Hallmark movie feeling. I can tell you in 2019, our last festival, it truly felt like that. So, I’m looking forward to this year and getting back to that magical spirit and bringing people to downtown Pembroke,” Pembroke Downtown Development Authority Executive Director Renee Hernandez said.

The Christmas market and parade will happen Dec. 11 starting at 11 a.m. and end at 5 p.m.

There will be floats in the parade that will last about an hour and 280 will be completely shut down for about 80 vendors to line Railroad Street for the celebration.

