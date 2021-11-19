Sky Cams
Savannah Police give holiday safety tips

It’s a full sprint to the holidays for families across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.
It's a full sprint to the holidays for families across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 10:50 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a full sprint to the holidays for families across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

A lot of decorations are already up. Savannah Police are also preparing early.

SPD says they are increasing patrols in shopping areas downtown. But there are some things you can do.

Officers say beware of scams, especially around the holidays. Always lock your car when you’re not in it. If you have items in your car, put them somewhere out of sight, like under the seat or in the truck.

What police say they get calls about the most, is package thefts.

“Ring cameras are really helpful a lot of the posts we post on social media is issues with people stealing packages. A lot of those are from Ring cameras or other cameras on their porch. We haven’t seen it stop them at least it gives us a clear view of what we might be looking for suspect wise,” said Rebekah Helmick with Savannah Police Department.

