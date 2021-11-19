SPD investigates fatal motorcycle crash on I-516

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit is looking into the cause of a single motorcycle crash Thursday morning.

According to SPD, 60-year-old Ronald Neely was driving a Honda CB900F west on I-516 near Mildred Street shortly before 5 a.m. when he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into a nearby median. EMS transported him to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

This crash remains under investigation by the Traffic Investigation Unit.

