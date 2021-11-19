‘That’s bulls***’: Attorney disputes report Arbery trial defendant asked for plea deal

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - Lawyers for one of the defendants in the trial of the killing of Ahmaud Arbery asked prosecutors for a plea deal, Arbery family attorney Lee Merritt told CBS News. Merritt told CBS News the prosecution “turned it down — flat out.”

The request reportedly came from attorneys for William “Roddie” Bryan, the man who filmed the shooting of Arbery.

On Friday morning, Bryan’s attorney Kevin Gough disputed this report, saying “that’s bulls***.”

Gough would not elaborate further as he made his way to the courtroom Friday morning.

#KevinGough, Attorney for William Bryan, was asked if he offered a plea deal on behalf of his client…and a report that he’d done so. His reply: “That’s bullsh**” #McMichaelBryanTrial #AhmaudArbery pic.twitter.com/CLl3fWYhR3 — WTOC Sean Evans (@WTOCSeanEvans) November 19, 2021

