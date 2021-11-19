Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

‘That’s bulls***’: Attorney disputes report Arbery trial defendant asked for plea deal

Defendant William "Roddie" Bryan listens to court proceedings during the trial for the killing...
Defendant William "Roddie" Bryan listens to court proceedings during the trial for the killing of Ahmaud Arbery at the Glynn County Courthouse on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. Greg McMichael, his son Travis McMichael, and neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (Sean Rayford/Pool Photo via AP)(Sean Rayford | AP)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 9:18 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - Lawyers for one of the defendants in the trial of the killing of Ahmaud Arbery asked prosecutors for a plea deal, Arbery family attorney Lee Merritt told CBS News. Merritt told CBS News the prosecution “turned it down — flat out.”

The request reportedly came from attorneys for William “Roddie” Bryan, the man who filmed the shooting of Arbery.

On Friday morning, Bryan’s attorney Kevin Gough disputed this report, saying “that’s bulls***.”

Gough would not elaborate further as he made his way to the courtroom Friday morning.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were killed in a wreck on Fort Argyle Rd. at Old River Rd. on Wednesday.
4th person dies after wreck on Fort Argyle Road at Old River Road
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
Defendant Travis McMichael testifies under cross-examination by prosecutor Linda Dunikoski at...
Travis McMichael testifies Arbery never threatened him or pulled out a weapon
The intersection of Pooler Parkway and Blue Moon Crossing is expected to be busy Thursday, Nov....
Costco grand opening to impact traffic Thursday in Pooler

Latest News

2 drivers taken to hospital after crash involving utility truck, Liberty Co. school buses
The Christmas tree at the corner of Broughton and Bull in November of 2017. (Source: WTOC)
Savannah Holly Days events return, Tree Lighting set for Nov. 26
Beginning in 2022, Congaree will put one student a year through Coastal Carolina's PGA Golf...
Congaree Foundation establishes college scholarship program
The state attorney general’s office announced indictments against former Lowcountry attorney...
State grand jury issues indictments against Alex Murdaugh