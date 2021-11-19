Travis McMichael’s attorney says his client always intended to take the stand

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - The second full week of the murder trial for three men charged with the killing of Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick comes to a close.

Some of the most compelling testimony over the course of the trial happened this week, when defendant Travis McMichael took the stand, he said to give his account of what happened the day he shot and killed Arbery.

We asked one of Travis McMichael’s attorneys about his client taking the stand, and if he was ever encouraged not to testify.

“No. From the very beginning we knew that Travis was going to take the stand and tell the story of what happened that day. We feel, and we understand that jurors need to hear from the defendant in a case like this. They’ve got to make an assessment of the defendant. And if you don’t put Travis McMichael on the stand they could assume the worst. And we don’t want that to happen,” said his attorney Jason Sheffield.

Closing arguments in the trial are set to begin Monday.

