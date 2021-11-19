Waiting for Wishes raises thousands of dollars for Make-A-Wish Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Meteorologist Cutter Martin turned waiter Thursday night, and it was all for a good cause.

Make-A-Wish Georgia Waiting for Wishes was Thursday night. Thousands of dollars was raised during this years campaign.

This includes donations from WTOC viewers who contributed through Cutter Martin’s campaign.

Money raised here stays here and benefits many local children with critical illnesses, and helps their wishes come true.

“Now we have 54 kids in Savannah waiting for a wish. Funds we raise tonight will go right towards helping those kids get their wish granted,” said Tim Earley, CEO of Make-A-Wish Georgia.

Earley says each wish costs roughly $10,000 to grant - depending on what the kid asks for. He also says they are lucky here locally to receive donations to help.

