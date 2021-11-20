Coldest air of the season on the way before Thanksgiving

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a gorgeous fall day across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid 60s.

Temperatures dip into the 50s after sunset with a light northerly breezy sticking around through the evening. We’ll remain clear overnight with lows in the upper 40s around Savannah with slightly cooler temperatures west of I-95.

Sunday Tybee Tides: 8.5′ 8:56AM I 1.3′ 3:30PM I 7.0′ 9:20PM

After a cool start in the 40s away from the coast, temperatures will warm back into the mid 60s by lunchtime. Another nice day is on tap with highs topping out in the lower 70s under mostly sunny skies on Sunday.

Clouds increase late Sunday into Monday morning as our next front approaches. A slight chance of rain will accompany this front, but most of us will remain dry to start off the work week. Temperatures will top out near 70 degrees Monday afternoon, with much cooler air filtering in late Monday into Tuesday morning.

Tuesday and Wednesday are First Alert Weather Days due to the early morning frost/freeze threat. In fact, a freeze watch/warning could be put in place both mornings

Temperatures will drop into the mid 30s around Savannah Tuesday morning with lows near freeze west of I-95. Wednesday morning will be even a few degrees cooler, with a brief light freeze likely west of I-95.

Afternoon highs will be stuck in the 50s Wednesday afternoon, but the weather will be great for travelling if you are leaving or have family/friends coming to town for Thanksgiving!

Thanksgiving starts out in the mid 30s inland and lower 40s closer to Savannah with afternoon highs in the mid 60s.There’s a slight chance of rain on Friday as our next front moves in. Temperatures this coming weekend will start off in the lower 40s with highs in the low to mid 60s.

- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

