Great Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway feeds 600 families

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For the second year in a row the Tate Law Group, St. John Baptist (The Mighty Fortress) and Tate Global Media teamed up for the Great Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway.

Giving away three times as many meals as last year to ensure everyone has something to be thankful for this year.

“We’re giving out 600 turkeys, plus side dishes to feed a family of four. When you multiple that you’re looking at a few thousand, that is great,” said St. John Baptist Church Pastor George Lee III

“It’s a wonderful response and this is what we wanted. What I think about it is, this shows this community truly has a group that is in need,” added Tate Law Group founder Mark Tate.

“There’s going to be one or more people here who would not have had anything if it weren’t for this,” Tate says, “so, for that one person who would have truly had nothing we want to be here.”

“I am a part of the Cloverdale Community Association and I look for these opportunities to help provide support for many of the elder neighbors in my community,” Malinda Gwyn, one of those picking up a meal Saturday.

“It’s about helping lift people up and these are the kinds of things that happen when you’re working to try and help people get better,” Tate said.

“This is a tremendous blessing because a lot of people don’t realize how much COVID has effected people economically as well as emotionally,” added Gwyn.

“If you have more do more. That is not just a spiritual rule that should be a human rule,” said Pastor Lee.

“You know we already feel and know that after we are completed today there are still going to be more needs to be met.” Pastor Lee said, “but this is something we’ve done, and we’ll continue to do.”

The giveaway also received help from America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia to supply the side dishes.

