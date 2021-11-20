Sky Cams
SC education, health officials create vaccine jingle contest

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 11:55 AM EST
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina health and education officials want students to come up with a short song to encourage people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The winning jingle will get the winner’s school $10,000 toward music programs and be recorded and featured in statewide radio advertisements in 2022.

Individual students, classes or groups can all compete in The Sing It to Win It campaign. The deadline is Jan. 31.

Five finalists will be chosen and put up for a vote on both the state Department of Education and the state Department of Health and Environmental Control’s social media.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

