‘After the rain, there’s a chance of a rainbow’, 16-year-old celebrates delayed Quinceañera

Leilani Tenen
By Alyssa Jackson
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 10:41 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Quinceañeras were one of those things that came to a stop because of the pandemic.

COVID did more than pause a few things for 16-year-old Leilani Tenen.

A couple of years ago, she was diagnosed with two serious illnesses and as soon as there was a chance for her to celebrate one of the biggest moments of her life...she had to stay inside.

Today was her big celebration, but it wasn’t your typical Quinceañera.

“It’s me becoming a woman...a young woman,” said the birthday girl Leilani Tenen. “It’s me being presented to God as a young woman.”

And Tenen isn’t your typical high school student.

“When I figured out I had scoliosis, they wanted to do an MRI on me. And then, we found out I had a tumor in my brain.”

Her world changed instantly. And as soon as there was a light at the end of the tunnel -- COVID.

“I went through chemo and I was so excited. I was gonna go to freshman year with all my friends. We’re gonna hang out and then, COVID hits and I had to stay inside and so everyone changed by the end of freshman year.”

But her support system has been there every step of the way so as she marks this birthday and transitions to womanhood...she’s celebrating other wins too.

“My hair is growing. That’s the first thing I noticed.”

Some might think she’d want a different story, but there aren’t many things she would change.

“I would redo everything that happened to me just for this day.”

And she doesn’t want to be called a survivor.

“Survivor? I don’t think so...I would call me a liver. Like I’m living.”

