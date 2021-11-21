Coast Guard Air Station Savannah rescues two men after boat capsizes

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An incredible rescue caught on camera Friday in the Sapelo Sound.

Coast Guard Air Station Savannah able to rescue two men after their 38-foot sail boat capsized.

While the Coast Guard came to the rescue, they say the two men did everything right after the boat capsized by igniting their flare and waiting by the boat until help arrived.

