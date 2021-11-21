Cold front moves in Monday, chilly air to follow!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Clouds cover increases this evening with temperatures dipping into the 60s after sunset.

Clouds increase overnight ahead of a slight rain chance on Monday! pic.twitter.com/YU9Ip6IKZM — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) November 21, 2021

We’ll have a light northeasterly breeze tonight, but it won’t be near as cool as the last few mornings.

Monday Tybee Tides: 7.9′ 9:33AM I 1.4′ 4:06PM I 6.5′ 9:58PM

Monday morning will be on the mild side for this time of the year with lows in the lower 50s for Savannah and upper 40s for our inland communities. Clouds will be around ahead and along the cold front that will be moving through. That will lead to highs in the mid to upper 60s along with a slight chance of a shower. Clouds clear late Monday into Tuesday and colder/drier air moves in.

Tuesday and Wednesday are First Alert Weather Days due to the early morning frost/freeze threat. In fact, a freeze watch/warning could be put in place Wednesday morning.

Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s around Savannah Tuesday morning with lows in the mid 30s west of I-95. Wednesday morning will be even a few degrees cooler, with a brief light freeze likely west of I-95, especially north of I-16. Go ahead and plan on a frost away from the immediate coastline!

Afternoon highs will be stuck in the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon, but the weather will be great for travelling if you are leaving or have family/friends coming to town for Thanksgiving!

Thanksgiving starts out in the mid 30s inland and upper 30s closer to Savannah with afternoon highs in the mid 60s. There’s a slight chance of rain on Friday as our next front moves in. Temperatures this coming weekend will start off in the upper 30s with highs in the low to mid 60s.

- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

