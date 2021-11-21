Richmond Hill to host 25th annual Christmas parade

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Get out your silver bells for the 25th Richmond Hill Christmas parade.

The holiday spirit was missing from the city last year all because of the pandemic.

The City of Richmond Hill is already getting into the holiday spirit with decorations popping up around city hall. Silver bells is the big theme of this year’s parade and it’s happening in just a couple of weeks.

The city adjusted the parade last year just to be safe, but on Dec. 4th, you can expect people to fill the streets and at least 70 floats cruising down Ford Avenue. It’s a tradition the mayor of Richmond Hill says people needed back.

“So excited. Richmond Hill, like a lot of communities, is a Christmas town so a lot of people will come out. One of the biggest things we actually do in our little city is the Christmas parade. We got the shriners coming, we got several churches,” said Richmond Hill Mayor Russ Carpenter.

The parade is one of the biggest celebrations in Richmond Hill. Some fun things people can expect this year are a trolley of children with special needs and a special Grand Marshal that will turn 100-years-old about a week after the event.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.