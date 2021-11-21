Sky Cams
Two men rescued after sailboat capsized in Sapelo Sound

The men were spotted after lighting a flare
Coast Guard rescue in Sapelo Sound
Coast Guard rescue in Sapelo Sound(Coast Guard Air Station Savannah)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 9:27 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SAPELO SOUND, Ga. (WTOC) - An incredible rescue caught on camera Friday off the Sapelo Sound.

Just before 4 p.m. Coast Guard Sector Charleston watchstanders received a Mayday call from a man aboard a 38-foot sailboat.

Coast Guard Air Station Savannah able to rescue the two men, whose boat had capsized and was sinking.

While the Coast Guard came to the rescue they say the two men did everything right after the boat capsized by igniting their flare and waiting by the boat until help arrived.

