Two men rescued after sailboat capsized in Sapelo Sound

SAPELO SOUND, Ga. (WTOC) - An incredible rescue caught on camera Friday off the Sapelo Sound.

Just before 4 p.m. Coast Guard Sector Charleston watchstanders received a Mayday call from a man aboard a 38-foot sailboat.

Coast Guard Air Station Savannah able to rescue the two men, whose boat had capsized and was sinking.

While the Coast Guard came to the rescue they say the two men did everything right after the boat capsized by igniting their flare and waiting by the boat until help arrived.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.