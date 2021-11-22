Sky Cams
Artifact thief digs holes at South Carolina historical site

The Charles Pinckney National Historic Site (Source: National Parks Service)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
(AP) - Federal agents in South Carolina are looking for someone who used a metal detector and dug 19 holes earlier this month at a historic site.

Investigators think the person was looking for artifacts at the Charles Pinckney National Historic Site, a park that was once the Charleston area plantation of a signer of the U.S. Constitution.

The National Park Service says rangers found the holes all over the park Nov. 13.

It’s illegal to dig without permission and to have a working metal detector at a national park site.

