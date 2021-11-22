Away team helps those who call Statesboro home

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern’s football game Saturday brought Brigham Young University to Statesboro.

Their fanbase brought more than just school spirit.

Warehouses at a handful of charities around Bulloch County offer a testament to Brigham Young’s impact Saturday beyond the scoreboard.

BYU fans gathered Saturday before their game with Georgia Southern for a meal, and a cause. Alumni and others brought donations to local charities like Fostering Bulloch.

Hugh Yaughn has counted 200 coats and cases and cases of diapers.

“I’ve been to tailgate parties. And I’ve never seen people walking up with diapers, coats, or food,” Yaughn said.

In addition to the canned goods, a transfer truck arrived days earlier and dropped 12,000 pounds of food to go to the local food bank, soup kitchen and more.

“Just to know that that much food will extend through the holidays and the time when children are out of school...it was definitely more than people expected,” said Jodi Brannon, with Food Bank of Statesboro.

Both say the gesture could not have come at a better time of the year.

