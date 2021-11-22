Sky Cams
Broughton St. businesses anticipating holiday construction break
By Alyssa Jackson
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 10:37 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you’re looking to do some shopping, the sounds of construction on Broughton St. will pause starting next Wednesday.

The City of Savannah is halting the Broughton Streetscapes Project for the holiday season.

The holiday season is right around the corner and for businesses on one of the busiest tourist streets in Savannah, that means preparing for a lot of crowds.

To help with that, the City of Savannah is halting construction work that’s been going for more than a year now.

“For us personally, it hit us during the busiest months the spring and summer,” said Bowls and Bubbles Manager Eric Zhang. “It definitely decreased our sales by 50 percent or more, that combined with supply chain issues.”

Bowls and Bubbles and Le Macaron have been in the same boat.

“July, August and September, there was construction outside the door,” said Le Macaron Employee Castor Rice. “Luckily, we have other locations down in Florida so we weren’t as damaged by the whole thing as opposed to the smaller businesses.”

These businesses said they do benefit from drawing in a lot of SCAD students, but the holiday season is still a time when they could use that boost in sales.

“It’s definitely going to help because it won’t be noisy or dusty,” said Zhang.

And a smoother commute to work.

“I’ve never really been here for the month of December for tourist season but I think it will be nice to have the construction gone. It will make getting here a lot easier,” said Rice.

So at least for a month, they’ll get a break. They said they’re looking forward to seeing a new and improved Broughton Street when it’s finished.

“It will definitely help us out in the future because it does modernize Broughton Street and makes it look a lot nicer,” said Zhang.

