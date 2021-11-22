Sky Cams
CCPD investigating after 2 injured in shooting on Chevis Rd.

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 4:30 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHATHAM CO., Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Police are investigating a weekend shooting that injured two people.

It happened on the 300 block of Chevis Road Sunday evening. Police say the two victims were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injures.

There is no word from police about possible suspects at this time.

Police say they do not believe this was a random shooting.

If you know anything about this incident, please contact the Chatham County Police Department.

This is a developing story. WTOC will provide updates as soon as they become available.

