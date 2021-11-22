CCPD investigating after 2 injured in shooting on Chevis Rd.
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 4:30 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHATHAM CO., Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Police are investigating a weekend shooting that injured two people.
It happened on the 300 block of Chevis Road Sunday evening. Police say the two victims were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injures.
There is no word from police about possible suspects at this time.
Police say they do not believe this was a random shooting.
If you know anything about this incident, please contact the Chatham County Police Department.
This is a developing story. WTOC will provide updates as soon as they become available.
