‘Christmas Made in the South’ wraps up three-day festival

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s Christmas Made in the South! The annual arts and crafts festival came just in time to ease people into some holiday shopping.

The exhibit held their three-day-weekend at the Savannah Convention Center. Arts with handmade crafts filled the aisles. And all the way from Grapevine, Texas, Cynthia Johnston says she’s been coming here for 8 years and she’s glad COVID didn’t stop the show.

“When it comes fall and it’s time for Christmas, I love that time of year, but also, I love to talk to my customers. I enjoy meeting my customers and I’ve made a lot of friends along the way and that’s important to me.”

Most of the pieces at the festival were handmade and guess who also made a surprise appearance...Santa Claus!

