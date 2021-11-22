Sky Cams
City of Savannah, Tybee Island to offer free holiday parking

By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This holiday season, the city of Savannah and Tybee Island are offering free parking in some areas.

The break in paying for parking will begin in all city-owned garages Nov. 30 until Dec. 31, on Tuesdays and Wednesdays only.

You also have an opportunity to take advantage of free parking this Saturday, Nov. 27 from noon until 8 p.m. in order to shop all small businesses in the city for Small Business Saturday.

FREE City of Savannah Holiday Parking Locations:

  • Bryan Street Garage, 100 E Bryan St.
  • Liberty Street Garage, 401 W. Liberty St.
  • Robinson Garage, 132 Montgomery St.
  • State Street Garage, 100 E. State St.
  • Whitaker Street Garage, 7 Whitaker St.
  • Eastern Wharf Garage, 301 Passage Way

Please keep in mind that normal daily rates will apply before noon and after 8 p.m. on all of these dates.

And on Tybee Island, parking will be free beginning on Thanksgiving Day and going through New Year’s Day when you use the parking app.

If you are spending time on the Island this holiday season, there are a few events you may want to know about. The annual Tree Lighting Ceremony will be this Saturday, Nov. 27 starting at 6 p.m. at the corner of Strand Avenue and Tybrisa Street. Also, you can shop all of the small business’s on the Island all day for Small Business Saturday.

