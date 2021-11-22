Sky Cams
Coastal Health District COVID-19 vaccine clinics, testing sites to close for Thanksgiving holiday

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 7:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you’re looking to get vaccinated or tested for COVID-19 at any of the Coastal Health District’s locations this week, make sure you do it early.

The Coastal Health District says their testing sites and vaccine clinics will be closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 25-26, for the Thanksgiving holiday.

For additional COVID-19 vaccine/testing information and to schedule a vaccination appointment through CHD, click here.

