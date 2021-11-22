Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Dewitt Tilton Group delivers holiday meals to first responders

Some hungry Pooler firefighters got a Thanksgiving feast thanks to a local industrial...
Some hungry Pooler firefighters got a Thanksgiving feast thanks to a local industrial construction company.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Some hungry Pooler firefighters got a Thanksgiving feast thanks to a local industrial construction company.

The Dewitt Tilton Group delivered a holiday feast, catered by Jim ‘N Nick’s, to the City of Pooler’s Fire-Rescue Headquarters.

The President of the Dewitt Tilton Group says it’s their second year in Pooler and they’re happy to continue a company tradition, thanking first responders for working while the rest of us enjoy the holidays.

He says the spirit of partnership between the public and private business shines during the holiday season.

“This is what it’s all about, we’ve been very fortunate when we moved here to Pooler, we built out business up, we’ve done well, and this is just our opportunity to give back to our community, because, we love Pooler, everything’s cooler in Pooler, and we are just happy to be part of the community,” said Chris Tilton, President of Dewitt Tilton Group.

“Well, you know, it’s one of the easiest ways to a firefighter’s heart is through their stomach. So any time they get free food, that is tremendous, but in reality any appreciation they get, a thank you, something like this, it’s tremendous for them, that’s all they’re really looking for, you know,” said Chief Wade Simmons with Pooler Fire Department.

Firefighters and support staff enjoyed smoked turkey breast, smoked country ham, green beans, stuffing, and of course, pecan pie.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Play of the Week
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Most wanted fugitive found dead, decomposing in home
Most wanted fugitive found dead, decomposing in South Carolina home
Forensic pathologist describes Ahmaud Arbery's wounds and final moments at trial
Closing arguments set to begin Monday in Ahmaud Arbery murder trial

Latest News

Thanksgiving extras given to more than 200 families at weekly food drop
Away team helps those who call Statesboro home
Holiday meal for soldiers at Hunter Army Airfield
The city of Savannah and Tybee Island are offering free parking in some areas during the...
City of Savannah, Tybee Island to offer free holiday parking