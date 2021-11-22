Dewitt Tilton Group delivers holiday meals to first responders

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Some hungry Pooler firefighters got a Thanksgiving feast thanks to a local industrial construction company.

The Dewitt Tilton Group delivered a holiday feast, catered by Jim ‘N Nick’s, to the City of Pooler’s Fire-Rescue Headquarters.

The President of the Dewitt Tilton Group says it’s their second year in Pooler and they’re happy to continue a company tradition, thanking first responders for working while the rest of us enjoy the holidays.

He says the spirit of partnership between the public and private business shines during the holiday season.

“This is what it’s all about, we’ve been very fortunate when we moved here to Pooler, we built out business up, we’ve done well, and this is just our opportunity to give back to our community, because, we love Pooler, everything’s cooler in Pooler, and we are just happy to be part of the community,” said Chris Tilton, President of Dewitt Tilton Group.

“Well, you know, it’s one of the easiest ways to a firefighter’s heart is through their stomach. So any time they get free food, that is tremendous, but in reality any appreciation they get, a thank you, something like this, it’s tremendous for them, that’s all they’re really looking for, you know,” said Chief Wade Simmons with Pooler Fire Department.

Firefighters and support staff enjoyed smoked turkey breast, smoked country ham, green beans, stuffing, and of course, pecan pie.

